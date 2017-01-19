11:01am Fri 20 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

CSX and Netflix advance while Rent-A-Center tumble

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

CSX Corp., up $8.63 to $45.51

The railroad is being targeted by an activist investor and the former CEO of competitor Canadian Pacific.

Netflix Inc., up $5.15 to $138.41

The streaming video company reported strong results thanks to its expanding number of subscribers.

La Quinta Holdings Inc., up 21 cents to $14.66

The hotel chain said it plans to split into two companies and may separate its real estate assets.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.39 to $44.84

The bank reported a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.

Union Pacific Corp., up $2.47 to $106.24

The railroad had a better-than-expected fourth quarter as it cut costs in response to lower shipments.

Rent-A-Center Inc., down $1.88 to $8.31

The company, which leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy, said it expects to take a quarterly loss.

AvalonBay Communities Inc., down $1.35 to $175.22

Real estate trusts and other companies that pay big dividends traded lower as bond yields kept rising.

Oclaro Inc., up $1.35 to $9.48

The optical communications company forecast strong sales in its fiscal second quarter.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 20 Jan 2017 11:01:06 Processing Time: 201ms