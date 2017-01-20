The Latest: Pipeline protest clash causes injuries, arrests

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) " The Latest on the Dakota Access pipeline (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Six police officers suffered minor injuries and one protester was taken to a hospital after a clash between law enforcement and opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline in southern North Dakota.

The Morton County Sheriff's Office says the clash occurred Wednesday night at a blockaded bridge near the protesters' main encampment along the route of the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. Opponents worry the pipeline will harm the environment.

Authorities say the officers used less-than-lethal ammunition against protesters, including bean bag rounds and tear gas.

The officers suffered ankle, shoulder, wrist and hand injuries. The protester who was taken to a hospital suffered a face injury. Protesters reported other injuries on social media.

Twenty-one protesters were arrested, bringing total arrests since Aug. 10 to 624.

___

9:20 a.m.

A group of about two dozen North Dakota landowners is suing the developer of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline for alleged deceit and fraud in acquiring land easements.

The Morton County landowners are seeking more than $4 million in damages in the federal lawsuit filed this month against Dakota Access LLC, a subsidiary of Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

The landowners maintain Dakota Access engaged in unfair tactics and fraud while negotiating to lay pipeline on private land, resulting in compensation that was as much as nine times lower than what other landowners got.

ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company believes the allegations are without merit. The company has until about the end of the month to file its response in court.