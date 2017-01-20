2:41am Fri 20 January
Outgoing US Treasury secretary to join Columbia faculty

NEW YORK (AP) " Columbia University says outgoing Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will join its School of International and Public Affairs faculty as a visiting professor.

Columbia said Thursday that Lew will lecture, teach graduate students and work with faculty on the subjects of international economics, fiscal and trade policy, and other public policy issues.

Lew said in the university's statement that he's "delighted" he'll be sharing his experience with "talented young people" interested in public policy and international affairs.

His appointment will begin on Feb. 1.

