Union Pacific beats Street 4Q forecasts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) " Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.14 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.14 billion.

Union Pacific shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1.5 percent. The stock has increased 40 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

