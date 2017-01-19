11:00pm Thu 19 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russian court rejects Yukos shareholder compensation

MOSCOW (AP) " Russia's Constitutional Court says a European ruling to pay nearly 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) in compensation to shareholders of the defunct Yukos oil company cannot be enforced.

The decision was a setback for investors in the long-running, politically charged dispute over the company that once was Russia's largest oil producer. Shareholders contend that Moscow used tax claims to seize control of Yukos in 2003 and silence its head, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin who had begun to use his wealth to fund opposition parties.

Khodorkovsky was imprisoned for a decade.

In 2015, Russia passed a law saying that its constitution superseded rulings by the European Court of Human Rights. The Russian court on Thursday said the ECHR ruling violated the constitution.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 19 Jan 2017 23:00:53 Processing Time: 15ms