GOP governors who turned down Medicaid money have hands out

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) " Republican governors who turned down billions in federal dollars from an expansion of Medicaid under President Barack Obama's health care law now have their hand out in hopes the GOP Congress comes up with a new formula to provide health insurance for lower-income Americans.

The other GOP governors who agreed to expand state-run services in exchange for federal help are adamant that Congress maintain the financing that has allowed them to add millions of people to the health insurance rolls.

These groups embody the difficulty the emboldened GOP congressional majorities face: Make good on their promises to repeal the 2010 health care law while preserving popular provisions.

Republican governors and lieutenant governors plan to make their cases Thursday on Capitol Hill in private meetings with lawmakers.