Glamorous micro living spaces

From converted garages to spaces so tiny the bed has to be mounted on the wall, the typical studio flat is becoming ever smaller.

Earlier this week New York-based actor Anthony Triolo hit the headlines with his 150 square foot studio in Manhattan, which he has transformed into an achingly stylish living space, despite the tiny size.

His living space seems positively cavernous, however, compared to some other studios, with reports of spaces as small as just 87 sq ft on the rental market in London.

But the house proud will always find a way no matter how small the space, and studio dwellers are showing off their small but stylish living spaces on Instagram.



Monochrome styling is a popular look for many, as not only does it create the illusion of space but it certainly lends a sophisticated edge.

Birmingham blogger Raquel has made her home look worthy of a slot in an interiors magazine thanks to decorating in almost entirely black and white.

She's added just the slightest hints of yellow and lets her plants add an additional accent colour.

La-dweller Visualgrammar has also kept his decor clean and monochrome, even opting for a totally matt black bicycle so that when it hangs on the wall it looks as if it's all part of the decor, rather than a solution to minimal storage.

A simple black and white colour scheme is an ingenious way of hiding things such as kitchen fixtures that you don't want the eye to be drawn to.

Jaerose93's studio is strictly black and white, with even the clothing hanging on her rail blending in aside from one rogue grey sweater.

The advantage is that even though the cooker can be seen at the end of her bed, it easily blends into the surroundings.

California blogger Audristorme has also opted for a neutral colour palette with shades of grey and white, and turned the tricky issue of where to keep her hat collection into an opportunity to create a feature wall.

Others, such as xo.deidre have realised that statement pieces of furniture luxurious textures can lift the whole look of the space.

While her decor is neutral a teal velvet sofa with a furry white cushion on next to a grey textured rug takes her space from plain to enviable.

Also keeping it simple is Keatone who managed to turn a 500sq ft Chicago studio apartment into a space that resembles a boutique hotel with luxe accents such as a leather chair and quirky details like a ram's head lamp.

Monnyjean, who has just moved into a studio in Clapton, East London, has also discovered that just a few statement pieces will turn a space from sparse to stylish.

By adding a bold patterned rug, eye-catching cushions and a chunky knitted pouffe, she's instantly made the micro-apartment homely without feeling cluttered.

When floor space is at a premium, suddenly you start looking up as Anthonydpaul discovered.

The Ohio resident built a bunk bed over his corner sofa to maximise space and hung fairylights from the base to create a cosy nook underneath.

And there's no need to scrimp on the finishing touches such as an elegantly curated tray and a sophisticated banquette, no matter how tiny the space you're working with, as Suiterevival has discovered.

