Adobe and CoLucid Pharma edge higher while Target skids

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Target Corp., down $4.09 to $66.85

The retailer cut its fourth-quarter forecasts as shopping was weak over the holiday months.

CSX Corp., down $1.21 to $36.88

The railroad said shipping demand stayed sluggish during the fourth quarter.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up 26 cents to $74

The airline posted a smaller profit but an important revenue measurement continued to improve.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $11.35 to $46.25

The pain drug maker agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly for $46.50 a share, or $895 million.

Northern Trust Corp., down $4.16 to $83.99

The wealth management firm's fourth-quarter profit and revenue came in below analyst estimates.

Newfield Exploration Co., down 44 cents to $41.67

Energy companies slipped Wednesday as the prices of oil and other fuels traded lower.

Nordstrom Inc., down 7 cents to $44.31

Retailers, particularly companies that run stores and don't do as much business online, slumped after Target's announcement.

Adobe Systems Inc., up 79 cents to $108.79

The software maker said it will buy back as much as $2.5 billion in additional stock.