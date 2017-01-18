10:49am Thu 19 January
How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

The Standard & Poor's 500 remained at a near standstill Wednesday, the ninth day in a row that it has failed to move by even 0.4 percent, up or down. That's its longest streak of listlessness since the summer of 2013.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.05 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,804.72.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,271.89.

The Nasdaq composite rose 16.93 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,555.65.

The Russell 2000 rose 6.23 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,358.56.

For the week:

The Dow is down 81.01 points, or 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 2.75 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 18.46 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.49 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 42.12 points, or 0.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 33.06 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 172.54 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.43 points, or 0.1 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

