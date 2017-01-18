10:18am Thu 19 January
Esquire network will transition from cable to online channel

NEW YORK (AP) " Esquire Network said Wednesday it is shutting down as a cable channel and will transition into a digital online outlet.

The Esquire online network will launch this spring, around the time the cable channel goes dark.

The TV channel had struggled as major cable providers dropped it from their lineups.

A partnership of NBCUniversal and Hearst Magazines, the network began in 2013 in a rebranding of what had been Style Network. It was conceived as a TV brand extension of Hearst's young-men-oriented Esquire magazine.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

