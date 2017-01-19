US industrial output rose in December; best pace in 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. industrial production increased in December at the strongest pace in two years, as auto factories cranked out more vehicles and power plants helped heat homes and businesses.

The Federal Reserve says output at America's factories, mines and utilities rose 0.8 percent last month, the largest percentage gain since November 2014.

Manufacturing output improved 0.2 percent, led by gains in motor vehicles and primary metals that offset declines in textiles and chemicals. Factory output has increased 0.2 percent over the past 12 months, as manufacturers recover from falling energy prices and a strong dollar that limited orders and prompted layoffs.

Utility output surged 6.6 percent as temperatures fell after an unseasonably warm November. Mining production was flat last month.