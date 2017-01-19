Germany's Deutsche Bank cuts bonuses following US settlement

BERLIN (AP) " Deutsche Bank says it is cutting bonus payments for 2016, saying that it needs to take "tough measures" in light of the company's performance and a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The management board said in a message to employees Wednesday that vice presidents, directors and managing directors will receive group variable compensation but no individual bonuses for the financial year. It said that around three-quarters of employees will be either unaffected or "hardly affected" by its move.

It added that the management board has decided unanimously to waive its own bonuses for 2016. The company plans to return to "normal compensation programs" for 2017.

Deutsche Bank last month agreed to a $7.2 billion settlement with the Justice Department over its dealings in mortgage-backed securities.