Goldman tops Street 4Q forecasts

NEW YORK (AP) " Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.35 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $5.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.76 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $8.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 billion, or $16.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.61 billion.

Goldman shares have declined 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has climbed 46 percent in the last 12 months.

