Boris Johnson says Britain wants free trade deal with India

NEW DELHI (AP) " Visiting British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says his country would like to forge a free trade agreement with India as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Johnson said a free trade deal would benefit both countries. He was talking to reporters after arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

He said British Prime Minister Theresa May set out a powerful vision in a speech Tuesday of how Britain can do trade deals with all nations, benefiting not only friends in the European Union but also driving growth in the rest of the world.

Johnson is the first British Cabinet minister to travel to India since May visited last November.

He is to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.