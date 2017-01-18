The price of moving to Auckland

Auckland has come in as the 22nd most expensive city to relocate to, according to a new study.

The 2017 Relocation Price Index, by online relocation company Movinga, calculated the cost of moving to 75 cities across the globe.

It looked at the four main factors contributing to the total cost of an expat's first month in a new home: the rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre, the cost of mobile phone set up and data plan, the price of a monthly public transportation pass, as well as food and drink for thirty days.

The company came to its conclusions based on a the cost of a single person moving 250km to the city.

Auckland was the 22nd most expensive city to relocate to, costing NZD$2263 for the first month plus moving costs of $1072.

That was based on rent for a 35 square-metre flat of $1172, phone set up of $80, food and drink for the month of $879, and transport costs of $132.

Out of left field, the most expensive was Luanda in Angola, which cost over $2500 plus moving costs of over $3000.

New York, San Francisco, Zurich and London made up the rest of the top five.

The cheapest city to relocate to on the list was Tunis in Tunisia, which would set you back just $550 plus moving costs of $2200.

- NZ Herald