10:37am Wed 18 January
Morgan Stanley and Alliance Data skid; Reynolds jumps

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Reynolds American Inc., up $1.71 to $57.68

British American Tobacco said it will buy the rest of the cigarette maker for about $49 billion in cash and stock.

Morgan Stanley, down $1.66 to $42.15

Banks traded lower after Britain's government said it plans to make a clean break with the European Union.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $1.29 to $68.42

The retailer said it will add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S.

NRG Energy Inc., up 74 cents to $15.34

Elliott Associates, the firm of activist investor Paul Singer, disclosed a 9.4 percent stake in the natural gas company.

Forward Pharma A/S, up $8.85 to $27.20

The company said Biogen will pay it $1.25 billion along with royalties on sales of some multiple sclerosis drugs.

Clayton Williams Energy Inc., up $41.27 to $145.25

The energy company said it will be acquired by Noble Energy for $2.7 billion in cash and stock.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $1.20 to $85.21

Household goods companies and other big dividend payers climbed Tuesday as bond yields fell.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $7.55 to $230

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs said card delinquencies grew in December.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

