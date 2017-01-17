The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 15, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Minute Workout Challenge, Fitness Guide Inc

8. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

9. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar

10. NBA 2K17, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

2. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy's: Siste...Scott Cawthon

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

5. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

6. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

7. Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Scott Cawthon

8. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Ben 10: Up to Speed - Omnitrix Runner Alien Heroes, Cartoon Network

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. My Talking Hank, Outfit7 Limited

2. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3. Bubble Witch 3 Saga, King

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

6. Star Wars: Force Arena, Netmarble Games Corp.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Rolling Sky, Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited

10. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

