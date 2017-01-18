Dakota Access company seeks to block pipeline study

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) " The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants a federal judge to block the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from launching a full environmental study of the $3.8 billion pipeline's disputed crossing of a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners asked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday to stop the Corps from publishing a notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday announcing the study.

ETP wants any further study put on hold until Boasberg rules on whether ETP already has the necessary permission to lay pipe under Lake Oahe. That's the reservoir that's the water source for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

The Corps disputes permission has been granted, and says further study is needed on alternate routes.

ETP says the pipeline is safe.