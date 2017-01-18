3:51am Wed 18 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and health care companies.

Comerica fell 4.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Drugmaker Celgene lost 3.4 percent.

The British pound rose sharply against other currencies after British Prime Minister Theresa May said her country will remain open to new trade opportunities even as it withdraws from the European Union's single market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,266.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,832. The Nasdaq composite lost 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,537.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.32 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 18 Jan 2017 04:36:58 Processing Time: 49ms