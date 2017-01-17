Donald Trump praises wrong Ivanka in Twitter shout-out

LONDON (AP) " U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wanted to praise his daughter on Twitter " instead he has accidentally sent his message to another Ivanka.

Trump retweeted a message from a Twitter user that said his daughter was "great, a woman with real character and class."

But the user tagged the wrong Ivanka, a mistake repeated by Trump " and the message was directed to a woman named Ivanka Majic in Brighton, southern England.

The tweet quickly gained attention, with thousands of retweets and favorites overnight Tuesday.

Majic replied to Trump Tuesday, saying on Twitter: "And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about climate change."