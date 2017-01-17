11:58pm Tue 17 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chinese president urges world to 'say no to protectionism' and insists 'no one will emerge the winner in a trade war'

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) " Chinese president urges world to 'say no to protectionism' and insists 'no one will emerge the winner in a trade war'

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 17 Jan 2017 23:59:22 Processing Time: 29ms