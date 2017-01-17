DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) " Chinese president urges world to 'say no to protectionism' and insists 'no one will emerge the winner in a trade war'
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) " Chinese president urges world to 'say no to protectionism' and insists 'no one will emerge the winner in a trade war'
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 17 Jan 2017 23:59:22 Processing Time: 29ms