Huge Devonport retirement village gets green light

Ryman Healthcare, New Zealand's biggest retirement village owner and operator, has just won the right to build a vast new Devonport village on Auckland's North Shore.

Independent hearing commissioners have granted resource consent for the huge Wakakura scheme, despite strong community opposition.

NZX-listed Ryman applied to build 195 independent living apartments, a 120 hospital or care beds facility and 78 serviced suites on the site, which is in the Narrow Neck/Ngataringa Bay area.

Plans show blocks up to six levels high, with basement carparking.

The big vacant 4.2ha site once had navy housing on it but is now owned by Ngati Whatua's Whai Rawa commercial arm and Ryman has struck a 150-year lease of the land.

Iain Rea, a resident who opposed the scheme and is part of the Ngataringa Bay Action Group - formed to influence the project - expressed disappointment about the outcome but said the organisation was yet to meet to discuss it and issue a formal statement.

That might not come till next week.

Commissioners were divided on the project but the majority decision reigned.

Commissioner Dave Serjeant would have rejected Ryman's application while

Commissioners Kitt Littlejohn and John Hill approved it.

Ryman has yet to issue a statement to the NZX on the decision and the company tonight had no comment on the outcome.

Whether the action group or Ryman will appeal the decision to the Environment Court is not yet known.

Auckland Council received hundreds of submissions opposing the project.

Local objections include the appearance of the six-story project, its dominance, bulk, scale, traffic generation, its lack of relationship to surroundings and absence of effective landscaping to mitigate visual dominance.

Simon Challies, Ryman Healthcare chief executive and managing director, defended the project last year and said the community needed the retirement village.

