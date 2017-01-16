Hong Kong tycoon Li to buy Australian energy firm Duet

HONG KONG (AP) " A group led by Hong Kong billionaire tycoon Li Ka-shing's infrastructure business is buying Australian energy company Duet in a multibillion dollar deal.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings and Li's property and power utility companies said Monday they are proposing to buy the company for 3 Australian dollars a share, in an acquisition worth A$7.4 billion ($5.5 billion).

The investment still needs approval from Australian regulators and Duet shareholders.

Duet said its board is recommending shareholders approve the deal.

The deal signifies Li's undiminished interest in Australian investments even after being dealt a setback last year when the government blocked a $10 billion joint offer with Chinese state-owned State Grid for a Sydney electric grid lease. That deal was rejected on national security grounds.