Nosh owner silent on sale

Nosh owner Veritas Investments has declined to talk about the fate of its unprofitable supermarket business despite its initial banking deadline having now passed.

The sharemarket listed company which also owns the Mad Butcher franchise had until January 15 to deliver either an unconditional contract for the sale of Nosh Group, or a proposal to close and wind it down to its lender the ANZ bank.

But as of this morning, the company had not released any further update on the fate of Nosh.

Tim Cook, chairman of Veritas, said in an emailed statement that it had no comment to make at this stage.

A spokesman for the bank said it could not say anything on the sale at this point.

Veritas took on a $5 million funding line with ANZ to buy the Nosh stores in 2014, but has struggled to turn the gourmet supermarkets into a profitable business.

The food and beverage investor renegotiated its banking arrangements in October to reduce its repayments and reschedule its debt, as its Mad Butcher and Nosh businesses weighed on the group.

There are eight stores in the chain, six of which are owned by Veritas and the other two are owned by independent franchisees.

The six stores were listed for sale on Trade Me on November 17 with asking prices ranging from $400k for the Matakana store up to $1.2m for the Mount Eden store.

The advertisements state that the stores would a be a "great opportunity to get into a gourmet grocery retail business".

The asking prices do not include the cost of buying the stock.

Shares in Veritas were unchanged this morning at 20 cents. They've fallen 60 per cent since this time a year ago.

NOSH ON SALE

• Pakuranga $500k

• Greenlane $500k

• Glen Innes $1 million

• Matakana $400k

• Mount Eden $1.2m

• Ponsonby $650k

source: Trademe

- NZ Herald