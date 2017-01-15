8:30am Sun 15 January
SpaceX says it successfully launched 10 satellites on first flight since September accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) " SpaceX says it successfully launched 10 satellites on first flight since September accident.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

