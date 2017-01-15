LOS ANGELES (AP) " SpaceX launches first rocket since September launch pad explosion.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LOS ANGELES (AP) " SpaceX launches first rocket since September launch pad explosion.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 15 Jan 2017 08:01:08 Processing Time: 19ms