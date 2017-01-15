Military's shift away from oil clashes with Trump's promises

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) " The Marine Corps and Navy have led the Department of Defense's unprecedented shift away from fossil fuels under the Obama administration, investing millions over the past decade into everything from hybrid electric ships to wind turbines.

It's unclear what will happen under President Donald Trump, who has promised to end policies that "undermine" fossil fuel producers, and chosen a Cabinet with climate change skeptics.

His nomination for defense secretary has advocated for green technology to curtail risky supply runs for battlefield troops. But it's not known if the retired Marine general supports reducing the use of fossil fuel in ships and aircraft. He didn't respond to requests from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Some Republican lawmakers say the military needs to focus on bigger threats like terrorism.