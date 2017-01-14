4:07pm Sat 14 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ambulance company to pay $12.7M over Medicare billing claims

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) " An ambulance company that operates in Massachusetts says it'll pay nearly $13 million to settle claims it fraudulently billed Medicare.

The Springfield Republican newspaper (http://bit.ly/2iRQzkx) says the claims were brought against MedStar Ambulance of Massachusetts by an ex-employee.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court says Dale Meehan worked as a MedStar Ambulance patient account representative in Worcester (WUS'-tur) in 2012 and 2013 and reported finding "numerous instances of fraudulent Medicare billing" while looking through records.

The complaint says the bogus billing included billing unnecessary ambulance transportation services and double-billing patients and Medicare for the same services.

Meehan says she was fired after she tried to correct billing errors.

MedStar has offices all over Massachusetts. It has agreed to pay $12.7 million to settle the lawsuit.

Meehan will receive $3.5 million of the settlement.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Jan 2017 17:01:18 Processing Time: 22ms