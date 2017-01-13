Explosive device injures top official with Chile's Codelco

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) " The Chilean state-run mining company Codelco says the president of its board of directors is recovering from injuries caused by an explosive device that was delivered to his home.

Codelco said Friday that Oscar Landerreche is in "fine health conditions after being victim of an explosive device that he received at home."

President Michelle Bachelet repudiated the attack, calling it a "bomb that was delivered as a gift," even when Landerreche's young daughter was at home.

The attack is rare in Chile. The South American country is widely regarded as one the region's most stable and safest.

Landerreche is an economist and has been heading the board of directors at the world's top copper producing company since 2014.