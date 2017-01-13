How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

Gains in bank stocks left U.S. stock indexes mostly higher Friday, nudging the Nasdaq composite index to its sixth record-high close in the past two weeks.

Investors welcomed better-than-expected earnings from several major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. Real estate and materials companies were among the biggest laggards.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.27 points, or 0.03 percent, to 19,885.73.

The S&P 500 index rose 4.20 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,274.64.

The Nasdaq gained 26.63 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,574.12.

The Russell 2000 added 10.98 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,372.05.

For the week:

The Dow is down 78.07 points, or 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 2.34 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 53.06 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell is up 4.77 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 123.13 points, or 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 35.81 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 191 points, or 3.6 percent.

The Russell is up 14.92 points, or 1.1 percent.