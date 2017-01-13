11:13am Sat 14 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

JPMorgan Chase, Pandora, DexCom climb and GameStop skids

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 46 cents to $86.70

The largest U.S. bank by assets said its profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and strong trading results.

Bank of America Corp., up 9 cents to $23.01

The company said its quarterly profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and lower expenses related to bad loans.

Pandora Media Inc., up 76 cents to $12.76

The streaming music company gave a strong fourth-quarter revenue projection and said it will cut 7 percent of its jobs.

DexCom Inc., up $17.52 to $85.13

The company said Medicare will cover its blood glucose monitoring system for diabetes patients.

GameStop Corp., down $1.99 to $22.73

The video game retailer said holiday revenue dropped because of discounts and weak sales of new "Call of Duty" and "Titanfall" games.

Regions Financial Corp., up 25 cents to $14.68

Banks climbed Thursday following strong earnings and a jump in bond yields and interest rates.

HomeStreet Inc., down $1.85 to $29.10

The real estate lender forecast disappointing fourth-quarter results as mortgage applications dropped because of rising interest rates.

Southern Co., down 20 cents to $48.80

Big dividend payers, including utilities, traded lower Friday as rising bond yields attracted investors' attention.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Jan 2017 11:59:29 Processing Time: 30ms