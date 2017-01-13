The Latest: Ohio stays tight-lipped on lethal drug supplies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) " The Latest on Ohio's supply of lethal injection drugs and its new execution process (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
Ohio says it has enough lethal injection drugs on hand for a fourth execution this year, but it is staying tight-lipped about additional supplies.
Lawyers for the state prisons system said Friday that in addition to three executions scheduled through April, Ohio has enough drugs for a fourth execution in May.
Records obtained by The Associated Press indicate the state has enough supplies for dozens of executions using a new three-drug method.
State lawyers said those records don't account for the expiration dates of drugs, which the state previously wouldn't disclose.
A request was made Friday for those expiration dates.
A federal judge is weighing the constitutionality of Ohio's new lethal injection system. The state plans to execute condemned child killer Ronald Phillips next month.
12:05 a.m.
Ohio's prisons agency is trying to obtain a drug that could reverse the lethal injection process if needed.
Gary Mohr, director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, says a request to use the drug would come if executioners weren't confident the first of three lethal drugs would render a prisoner unconscious.
Mohr said in federal court testimony on Jan. 6 that he would inform Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and ask for a reprieve at that point.
Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith declined Thursday to comment on Mohr's testimony, a copy of which was reviewed by The Associated Press.
The drug, flumazenil (fluh-MA'-zeh-nil), is used to reverse the effects of a sedative called midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam), when that drug causes reactions in patients.
Midazolam is the first drug in Ohio's new execution method.
