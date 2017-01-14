WASHINGTON (AP) " In critical vote, Congress OKs budget that eases passage of future GOP bill dismantling, rewriting Obama health care law.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " In critical vote, Congress OKs budget that eases passage of future GOP bill dismantling, rewriting Obama health care law.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 14 Jan 2017 10:30:47 Processing Time: 24ms