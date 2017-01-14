Justices will weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Supreme Court will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.

Justices agreed Friday to take up an issue that affects millions of workers who have signed forms waiving their rights to bring class-action lawsuits over unpaid overtime, wage disputes and other workplace clashes. Businesses have increasingly used the agreements to limit exposure to large damage awards.

The National Labor Relations Board says such agreements conflict with labor laws giving workers the right to band together to complain about workplace conditions.

Lower courts have split over whether the agreements are enforceable.