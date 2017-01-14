Colombia makes first arrest tied to Brazil builder kickbacks

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) " Police in Colombia have made their first arrest stemming from a massive graft scandal triggered by bribes allegedly paid by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht SA.

Gabriel Garcia is accused of demanding a $6.5 million bribe as deputy transport minister in 2009 in exchange for favoring Odebrecht for a major highway contract. He was arrested Thursday outside a Bogota supermarket.

As part of a $3.5 billion plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department last month, Odebrecht admitted to paying almost $800 million in bribes to win business in 12 countries, most in Latin America.

The guilty plea has spurred a number of investigations across Latin America and shed a light on how deeply-entrenched corruption cuts across the region's ideological divide.