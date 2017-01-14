Businessman will again seek to build casino near Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) " A Pennsylvania businessman wants to build a harness racing track and casino near Gettysburg, the site of the 1863 battle that turned the tide of the American Civil War.
David LeVan said Thursday he will apply for a harness racing license and a license to operate a casino with slots and table games.
The proposed location on about 700 acres is just east of where U.S. Route 15 crosses the Maryland-Pennsylvania line. It's about 3 miles from the border of Gettysburg National Military Park.
It's LeVan's third attempt to bring gambling to Gettysburg. He is a former Conrail Inc. chairman who owns a nearby Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership.
Previous proposals sharply divided the community, and opponents argued it was not appropriate for the historic region.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings