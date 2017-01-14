5:20am Sat 14 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Traffic deaths surged in first 9 months of 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) " The government says traffic deaths surged about 8 percent in the first nine months of last year, continuing an alarming upward spiral that began in late 2014.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the sharp increase comes at the same time Americans are putting more miles on the road than ever.

But the rise in deaths is outpacing the increase in travel. Vehicle miles traveled in the first nine months of 2016 increased about 3 percent.

Experts believe the increased travel is a result of an improved economy and low gas prices.

The fatality increase is especially concerning because it has occurred at time when automakers are equipping more cars with sophisticated safety technology like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 14 Jan 2017 06:07:21 Processing Time: 20ms