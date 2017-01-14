Chelsea reveals cost of firing Mourinho, ending Adidas deal

LONDON (AP) " Chelsea says firing Jose Mourinho the second time cost about 8 million pounds, and 67 million pounds was paid for the early termination of the Premier League team's Adidas sponsorship.

Mourinho, who now manages Manchester United, was dismissed by Chelsea during his third season back in charge in December 2015.

Chelsea's newly-published accounts reveal "termination payments and compensation" of 8.3 million pounds (then $13 million).

Mourinho previously managed Chelsea between 2004-07. Chelsea later said that it paid 23.1 million pounds to dismiss Mourinho and successor Avram Grant.

Most of Chelsea's "exceptional costs" last year covered the 67 million pound (then $97 million) payment to Adidas to allow the club to sign a new sponsorship with Nike worth more than $1 billion.