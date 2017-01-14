Markets Right Now: Banks lead an early rise on Wall Street

3:59am Sat 14 January
NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks are leading an early rise on Wall Street after three major U.S. lenders reported solid results.

JPMorgan Case, Bank of America and Wells Fargo each rose about 1 percent in early trading Friday.

All three reported results that beat forecasts, although Wells Fargo's profit declined and new account openings plunged following the bank's fraudulent account-opening scandal.

Streaming music company Pandora jumped 8 percent after releasing a strong revenue forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,939. The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,276.

The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,570.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39 percent.

