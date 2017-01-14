Wells Fargo profit falls after sales practice scandal

Wells Fargo said Friday its profit fell 5 percent in the first full quarter after regulators said that bank employees opened millions of customer accounts fraudulently to meet sales goals. The scandal has kept new customers away, with the bank reporting that new account openings plummeted last month from the year before.

In September, regulators fined the San Francisco-based bank $185 million for opening more than two million unauthorized accounts. Earlier this week, the company announced a new pay plan for bank branch employees that would eliminate incentives for opening accounts or meeting sales goals.

New checking account openings fell 40 percent in December compared to the same month the year before. New credit card applications fell 43 percent during the same period.

Overall, Wells Fargo reported net income of $5.27 billion, or 96 cents per share, in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with $5.58 billion, or $1 per share, in the same quarter the year before.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share, beating the $1 per share analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Wells Fargo reported revenue of $23.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.58 billion, which fell short of the $22.42 billion that analysts expected.

