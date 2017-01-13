India's low-cost airline to buy up to 205 new Boeing planes

NEW DELHI (AP) " India's low-cost airline Spicejet says it plans to buy up to 205 next generation Boeing planes worth $22 billion in a major deal to expand its domestic and international operations.

A joint statement by the two companies says the planes booked at the end of 2016 include 100 new Boeing 737 MAX 8s, 42 MAXs, 13 additional 737 MAXs as well as purchase rights for 50 additional planes.

SpiceJet is India's fourth largest airline by number of passengers carried with a market share of 12.9 percent. The airline operates more than 300 daily flights to 41 Indian and international destinations from its hubs across the country.