Fed Chair Janet Yellen promotes study of economics

WASHINGTON (AP) " Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says that the study of economics not only helps students manage their personal finances but also provides them with the skills for analytical and critical thinking needed for success later in life.

Yellen says that the tools provided by economics are not only useful in college and work, but also for planning and making sound financial decisions.

To promote the study of economics, Yellen was holding a national town hall meeting Thursday night with teachers gathered at the Fed's headquarters in Washington and in groups listening in at Fed regional banks around the country.

In her prepared remarks, Yellen made no comments on the economy's current condition or the future path of interest rates.

