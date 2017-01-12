11:37am Fri 13 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Hess and Fiat Chrysler drop while Straight Path soars

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moves substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down $1.14 to $9.95

Federal regulators prepared to accuse the company of installing an illegal device in some of its vehicles to cheat government emissions tests.

Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $58.85

The energy company will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter and will spend more on exploration and production in 2017.

Mylan N.V., down 51 cents to $36.77

Rival CVS slashed its price on a generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment similar to Mylan's EpiPen.

Micron Technology Inc., down 48 cents to $22.31

Chipmakers and technology companies took some of the largest losses on the market Thursday.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $1.25 to $87.89

Bank stocks traded lower as bond yields and interest rates dropped.

Randgold Resources Ltd., up $1.41 to $81.78

Metals companies traded higher as the prices of gold and other precious metals rose.

EOG Resources Inc., up 62 cents to $105.37

Natural gas companies climbed as the price of the fuel increased.

Straight Path Communications Inc., up $9.72 to $41.13

The wireless spectrum license company said it resolved an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 13 Jan 2017 12:23:38 Processing Time: 19ms