Hess and Fiat Chrysler drop while Straight Path soars

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moves substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down $1.14 to $9.95

Federal regulators prepared to accuse the company of installing an illegal device in some of its vehicles to cheat government emissions tests.

Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $58.85

The energy company will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter and will spend more on exploration and production in 2017.

Mylan N.V., down 51 cents to $36.77

Rival CVS slashed its price on a generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment similar to Mylan's EpiPen.

Micron Technology Inc., down 48 cents to $22.31

Chipmakers and technology companies took some of the largest losses on the market Thursday.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $1.25 to $87.89

Bank stocks traded lower as bond yields and interest rates dropped.

Randgold Resources Ltd., up $1.41 to $81.78

Metals companies traded higher as the prices of gold and other precious metals rose.

EOG Resources Inc., up 62 cents to $105.37

Natural gas companies climbed as the price of the fuel increased.

Straight Path Communications Inc., up $9.72 to $41.13

The wireless spectrum license company said it resolved an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission.