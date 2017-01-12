How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

Stocks closed lower Thursday, wiping out much of Wall Street's gains from a day earlier and snapping the Nasdaq composite index's seven-day winning streak.

Bank stocks declined the most, hurt by a drop in bond yields, which can lower interest rates on loans and squeeze banks' profits. Energy and technology stocks also lost ground.

On Thursday:

The Dow fell 63.28 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,891.

The S&P 500 index slid 4.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,270.44.

The Nasdaq lost 16.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,547.49.

The Russell 2000 gave up 12.23 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,361.07.

For the week:

The Dow is down 72.80 points, or 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 6.54 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 26.43 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell is down 6.21 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 128.40 points, or 0.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 31.61 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 164.37 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Russell is up 3.94 points, or 0.3 percent.