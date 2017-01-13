North Dakota's experience with pipeline protests spurs bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) " North Dakota's Republican-led and largely oil-friendly Legislature is quickly introducing a raft of bills spurred by the bitter dispute between Dakota Access protesters and law enforcement.
Faced with protest-weary constituents, lawmakers have introduced several bills during the young biennial session " and more may be coming.
One bill would make it a crime for adults to wear masks in most cases. Another would require the state attorney general to sue the federal government to help cover costs for policing a protest.
No Democrats have introduced protest-related measures and one state representative called the bills "knee-jerk legislation."
North Dakota has been the center of protests against the $3.8 billion, four-state pipeline, in large part because of objections of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in the southern part of the state.
