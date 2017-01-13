Las Vegas first in the US with 100pc renewable energy for city-owned infrastructure

By Matthew Dunn

If New York is known as the city that never sleeps, I wonder how you would describe the bright lights of Vegas.

With the blinding neon signs and flashy casinos shining around the clock, it would be easy to think Vegas is one of the most indulgent cities in the world when it comes to electricity use.

While this might hold some truths, city officials are working hard to ensure power is being consumed in a more sustainable way.

In fact, the local government have been so successful in achieving this goal, Las Vegas is now the first large city in the country to have all of its public infrastructure entirely powered by renewable energy.

This not only includes city-owned buildings, but about 48,000 streetlights, the lights inside City Hall and power at city parks.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said she was pleased with the achievement.

"The move to renewable energy has been seamless," she said in a statement, reports Motherboard.

"The city of Las Vegas has long been a leader in sustainability, and becoming the first large city in the country to rely on 100 per cent renewable energy [for city-owned buildings] is an incredible accomplishment that sets a great example for our residents and businesses."

Making public infrastructure entirely powered by renewable energy will cost the Las Vegas city government about $47 million, with savings of $5 million a year expected as a result - meaning the initiative should be paid back in the next decade.

Well played, Vegas.

- news.com.au