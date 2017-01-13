1:53am Fri 13 January
Jordan seeks $7.6 billion over 3 years for Syria refugees

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) " Jordan says it needs $7.6 billion through 2019 to deal with the fallout from the six-year-old Syria crisis, including hosting 650,000 refugees.

The appeal was presented Thursday to diplomats from donor countries.

Jordanian Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki said the 2016 aid appeal was only half funded and urged donors to do better this year.

Some 5 million Syrians who fled civil war at home have found refuge in neighboring countries, including Jordan.

With the refugees facing protracted exile, Jordan and the donors last year adopted a new approach to aid. For example, Jordan has allowed more refugees to work and the EU has granted improved trade terms to boost Jordan's economy.

Finland hosts a U.N.-organized Syria conference on Jan. 24 that will hear aid appeals, including from regional refugee hosts.

