Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by Trudeau

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) " Actress Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by "good-looking liberals" like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who she says "disappointed" her by approving pipelines from the Alberta oil sands.

Fonda said after touring the oil sands area Wednesday that environmentalists everywhere were impressed by Trudeau at the Paris climate conference in late 2015. But she says Trudeau has been a disappointment since.

Last year, Trudeau approved Kinder Morgan's plans to triple the capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast, and also approved replacing Enbridge's Line 3 to Wisconsin.

Trudeau did push ahead with a national carbon price and rejected Enbridge's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline through the Great Bear Rainforest.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Fonda is using her celebrity to promote ill-informed information.