11:02am Thu 12 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Merck and United jump while Signet and SuperValu fall

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Merck & Co., up $1.71 to $61.63

The company said that regulators will perform a fast review of an application that could boost sales of its cancer drug Keytruda.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up $1.38 to $75.04

The airline reported strong performance in December.

BorgWarner Inc., down 65 cents to $40.12

The auto parts supplier projected a weak annual profit and a surprise decline in sales.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $15.96 to $678.16

The robotic surgical system maker forecast solid revenue in the fourth quarter thanks to strong sales of instruments and accessories.

Stryker Corp., up $1.76 to $123.66

The medical device maker forecast better fourth-quarter sales than analysts expected.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $2.76 to $84.70

The company cut its profit estimates after sales fell over the holidays, partly because of problems for its e-commerce business.

SuperValu Inc., down 36 cents to $4.43

The grocery store operator announced a weak third-quarter profit, partly because of falling food prices.

Public Storage, down $5.54 to $219.76

Real estate investment trusts traded lower than the broader market on Wednesday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 12 Jan 2017 11:48:10 Processing Time: 24ms