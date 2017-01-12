WASHINGTON (AP) " Volkswagen pleads guilty to 3 charges, will pay $4.3 billion penalty for emissions cheating and wide-ranging cover-up.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
